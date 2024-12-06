Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Bill Lawrence, Scrubs

Scrubs Creator Addresses Fans' Reboot/Return Excitement, Concerns

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence took to social media to respond to fans' excitement for and reservations about a Scrubs reboot/return.

After months of rumblings that something was in play, the news dropped this week that Bill Lawrence and 20th Television are developing a revival/sequel series to the Zach Braff & Donald Faison-starring Scrubs. Though Lawrence maintains an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, he is reportedly getting a carve-out from it that would allow him to work on the project. In terms of any deals for other creative team members and original cast members, no deals have reportedly been locked in, and no other names are currently attached (though 20th TV is reportedly moving forward to lock down Braff, Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes). Earlier today, Lawrence took to social media to address "some folks' reservations" and "others' excitement" about the news – taking a bigger-picture approach.

"Just said this about [Scrubs] reboot when a fan of original said they hoped it wouldn't happen: Why? Not everyone out here is working. The cast/crew love each other. If it's good, you'll be psyched. If it's bad, you won't watch (and can badmouth it!) Let's go! Big fun," Lawrence wrote in the first of two responses. In his second, he added, "Guess the easy reboot sum up: I get some folks' reservations the same way I get others' excitement. Both just feel like pressure to do something cool/new/good. We're gonna try. I imagine the world will let us know if it works."

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood about the season finale of Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey and his impressive television career back in October, Lawrence had an update to share on how things were looking at that point. "I think it's getting really close to being figured out, and I think in a good way. Big chunks of the creative team behind the camera, and most of it from in front of the camera, are all super invested and excited, so very close," Lawrence shared. As for the approach that a new series (if that's the direction it takes) would go, Lawrence envisions it as a sequel spinoff series – a combination of a revival and a reboot.

"We've been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo," Lawrence explained. "A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it's a calling. There's no cliché 'rich doctors playing golf' — that's not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!