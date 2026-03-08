Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S01E04: "My Poker Face" Images, S01E05 Overview Released

Check out the overview and images for ABC's Scrubs S01E04: "My Poker Face," and the overview for March 18th's S01E05: "My Angel."

Even though we still have a few days to go until the next episode hits our screens, who says it's too early to pass along a preview of what's ahead with ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs? This week, S01E04: "My Poker Face," sees JD (Braff) looking to bring back poker night, Elliot (Chalke) dealing with a patient who's all about social media, and the interns starting to get a bit competitive. Along with the official overview, we also have the released image gallery. In addition, we have the official overview for S01E05: "My Angel," with Turk (Faison) looking to help JD get back in the dating game.

Scrubs S01E04: "My Poker Face" & S01E05: "My Angel" Previews

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 4: "My Poker Face" – To relive their glory days, J.D. plans a poker night with Turk. Elsewhere, competition brews between the medical and surgical interns, while Elliot decides how to handle a social media-obsessed patient.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 5: "My Angel" – J.D. ventures into the world of post-divorce dating with Turk's guidance. Elliot gets creative when sourcing an organ for a beloved elderly patient, while the interns learn about the unspoken rules of the hospital.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

