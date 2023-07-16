Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, SAG-AFTRA, sdcc, sdcc 2023, wga, writers' strike

SDCC 2023 Could've Been Different SAG-AFTRA Weapon Against AMPTP

SDCC is feeling the impact of SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. Here's another way Comic-Con could've been an effective way to get out the message.

When you start off an editorial with a premise like that – considering how heated the environment currently is – it's important to get a few things out of the way. First, when it comes to the WGA & SAG-AFTRA members taking on the AMPTP by authorizing a strike, we have that very rare instance in life where choosing between the "heroes" and "big-bads" is pretty obvious. All you need to know about where the studios are coming from in all of this is that they think throwing someone $100 in exchange for the studios getting control of their likeness forever is a "good faith gesture." And then there was Disney CEO Bob Iger, fresh off of a 2026 contract extension and sitting on a shitload of money, telling folks working three jobs just to be able to write the shows that The Mouse streams that the WGA & SAG-AFTRA negotiating points weren't "realistic." Seriously? The only thing missing was Bob twirling his mustache while he tied union members to the railroad tracks.

Second, this is not a criticism of how SAG-AFTRA's been running their house because right now, the court of popular opinion is strongly on the side of SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and Chief Negotiator & National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. Think of this more as a "What If…?" scenario. While there's a very good chance that the combination of my "inner geek" and obsession with the kind of dramatic action that you find in John Cusack's earlier film work could be fueling this, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 could've been a different but still great opportunity for SAG-AFTRA to land a metaphorical "punch" to the AMPTP's face – and they would be doing it on a very grand stage.

I know there are already some eyes rolling after having read that – and I get it. SAG-AFTRA granted a negotiation extension to July 12th, and it looks like the AMPTP did nothing more with the time than do some last-minute PR pushing for what they have coming out in the short term and solidifying their strike response plans. So what good would it be to give them until July 24th? The difference this time is that it wouldn't be based on the assumption that the studios will do the right thing with the time. No, this would be about formulating a messaging plan that would make its way throughout SDCC over the course of four days. There wouldn't be a single actor or writer involved in a panel, presentation, screening, or autograph signing who isn't bringing up at least once how the studios are screwing over the people who make their shows. Make sure the fans know early where the blame needs to be placed – and let them see that messaging coming from folks whose opinions they respect and whose words they'll hold onto.

And if the studios and streamers don't like it? They can always try to shut things down – and how does that look? Can you imagine panels & presentations being shut down after the first day of SDCC because things got a little too real? That's a level of "bad press stink" that doesn't easily come off – and I think we all know just how "passionate" fanbases can be when you mess with the shows they like and the people involved with them. So the studios would be in the position of "bite/chew/swallow" for four days while SAG-AFTRA & WGA have a field day teeing off on them, or pulling out and facing not just getting bad press (which they can weather) but also a backlash to whatever projects they were there to push.

And don't get us started on activations! The first thing that came to mind was how NYC unions have the inflatable rat show up whenever some shady labor shit is going on. But with this being SDCC, I thought activations that tie into the four-day vibe while hitting hard with the messaging would be in order. Here's something we drafted up that's based on the jaw-dropping & heartbreaking stories we've been reading online of how little folks have been making for creating television gems that viewers are still enjoying to this day (and streamers are still making money from):

The Haunted House of Rotting Residuals: Each person enters the haunted maze with a $300 residual check – but can the check make it out alive? Good luck with that when you have to take on… The Tax Write-Off Terror! The Island of Lost Streaming Numbers! The FAST Track to Hell! And more! But here's the twist! No matter what path you choose… no matter which door you enter… by the time you make it to freedom? Your residual check will never be more than 63 cents.

