Secret Invasion: Clarke & Mendelsohn Discuss Revisiting Star Wars

Secret Invasion stars Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra) & Ben Mendelsohn (Krennec) had an interesting exchange regarding if they would revisit Star Wars.

Secret Invasion stars Emilia Clarke & Ben Mendelsohn are enjoying their second tour under the Disney family. The first was in the Star Wars universe. In Clarke's case, it was 2018's Solo, which was the Han Solo prequel film that starred Alden Ehrenreich to which The Game of Thrones star played his one-time companion Qi'ra. For Mendelsohn, it was 2016's Rogue One as Orson Krennic, an overseer with the Galactic Empire behind the Death Star. While the two characters traveled very different paths – with Qi'ra, we discover has ties to the criminal syndicate Crimson Dawn led by Lord Maul. Krennic died on the planet Scarif in a controlled blast from the Death Star as Rogue One infiltrated the Imperial stronghold to upload a copy of the Death Star plans to the Rebel Alliance. Both actors discussed their Star Wars futures with IMdB.com – and their vagueness was interesting. Take a look at the exchange:

From Secret Invasion Back to Star Wars? See What You Think…

Clarke: "We did a little Star Wars swap…"

Mendelsohn: We talked about Star Wars a bit…and would you [Emilia] want to return to your Star Wars character?

Clarke: Well…you know what…uhm…

Mendelsohn: Let me take this question! [Laughs] I got this question!

Clarke: [Laughs] I'm in Marvel now, I'm not allowed!! What about you?

Mendelsohn: He built the Death Star… so I would potentially revisit, although it's difficult… for obvious reasons.

Clarke: Mine is a little rogue, you see. My character is a little kind of… messy on the side situation. You're like in it, you are it.

Mendelsohn: And plus, if you're in the empire… you're in the empire.

Clarke: I'm very far from the empire, all that stuff.

Mendelsohn: Anyone can be a rebel, anyone can be a rebel…Next question!

In Secret Invasion, Mendelsohn and Clarke play Skrull father and daughter, Talos & G'iah. Created by Kyle Bradstreet, the series focuses on former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he works with Talos to uncover a conspiracy by a group of renegade Skrulls led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) who plan to gain control of Earth by posing as different humans around the world. The six-episode series streams Wednesdays on Disney+.

