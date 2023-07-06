Posted in: Disney+, HBO, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: Disney Marvel, emilia clarke, game of thrones, HBO, Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion: MCU Better with Spoilers Than HBO/GOT: Emilia Clarke

Secret Invasion star Emilia Clarke breaks down the differences between Marvel's handling of spoilers versus HBO's with Game of Thrones.

Emilia Clarke is certainly no stranger to major franchises originally coming from HBO's Game of Thrones, her one-off stint in Paramount's Terminator: Genisys (2015), and her most recent ones with Disney's Star Wars in 2018's Solo and their other major IP in Marvel in their TV series Secret Invasion on their streaming service Disney+. Opening with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, who plays Talos' (Ben Mendelsohn) daughter G'iah, talked about the differences between what HBO did on their high fantasy series as it grew in popularity compared to what Disney has done for their Marvel Studios projects.

"I'll tell you what, it's so much easier now because whenever it comes up, or people want to ask, you just get to be like, 'Dude, Marvel. I can't say anything,'" Clarke told EW's Around the Table series. "That's just what I kept saying over and over again." When it comes to HBO's procedural changes, "When we were doing 'Game of Thrones,' when it started to get to the later seasons, some massive security changes happened," she says. "I was chatting with [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss], and they were like, 'Marvel. We're just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel's doing, we just want to do that.' So that became, you don't print anything — and then there was like me and Peter Dinklage being like, 'I need it on paper! I can't learn my lines without it being on paper!'"

After talking with Marvel security, Clarke recalled her flashbacks to how HBO dealt with GOT leaks. "I was like, 'I think a man's going to come and kill me if I say anything,'" she recalls, adding that she went so far as to take the SIM card out of her phone for the first few days of filming because she was so afraid of fans tracking her down. It took her a while before she "chilled out." "It just sucks [when things got spoiled on 'GOT,'" she says before quickly adding, "Not that I did the spoiling." Secret Invasion, which also stars Samuel L. Jackson, streams Wednesdays on Disney+. For more, including comments from Jackson and Cobie Smulders, you can check out the interview here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!