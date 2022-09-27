Secret Invasion: Cobie Smulders on "Depth" Series Brings to Maria Hill

Okay, we would be lying if we said there still wasn't a ton of time between now and when Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion hits our screens. But on the plus side? It does give us more time to learn just how epic the scope of the series is going to be. That's a nice way of saying that we're curious to see how bold they're willing to go when it comes to who's actually a Skrull in the MCU we thought we knew. While we're still not sure if Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill will end up being an imposter or not when the dust settles on the series, Smulders is excited for viewers to get to know Hill outside of the world-saving action scenes.

"I'm thrilled. It looks so good, and it's a very different tone than I've seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see," Smulders shared with TV Line during an interview in support of Amazon's Freevee's High School. In fact, viewers will get to know more about what makes Hill tick than in previous outings. Smulders notes that Secret Invasion is "the most depth I've been able to show of Maria Hill. That's the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing; you're able to really get backstory of these characters," Smulders explained. "What are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee? It's not like, 'We've gotta get the bad guys! We've gotta get the thing! We've gotta save the world again!' It's like, 'Let's just have a chat, let's go for a walk.' We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters." Joining Jackson, Mendelsohn, and Smulders are Don Cheadle, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. Now here's a look at the official trailer released for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, hitting Disney+ in 2023:

Secret Invasion: "Secret Invasion" is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in "Captain Marvel." The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

And during a red carpet interview from earlier this summer, Smulders discusses how the series will showcase a more personal side to Nick Fury, revealing layers previously unaddressed :

Also from earlier this summer, Jackson sat down with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to talk a little Secret Invasion beginning at around the 10:05 mark. Towards the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Jackson how things were going with the MCU series and if he had wrapped work on it. "No. I'm not done. I am on my way back to London at some point in August," Jackson revealed. "But I got to go back and do stuff for 'The Marvels,' and then I got to do stuff for 'Secret Invasion.'"