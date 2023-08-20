Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Brooklyn Cyclones, julia louis-dreyfus, nbc, saturday night live, seinfeld, snl

Seinfeld: Brooklyn Cyclones Host Elaine Dance Contest on Sitcom Night

The Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their Elaine Dance Contest for their annual Seinfeld Night to celebrate the classic episode "The Little Kicks."

Things have a funny way of coming full circle these days, and it remained so for Julia Louis-Dreyfus. One of the most enduring contributions from her Seinfeld days is her infamous Elaine Benes dance from the season eight episode "The Little Kicks," late in the NBC sitcom's run. The origins of that dance came from Seinfeld writer Spike Feresten, who was once a receptionist at Saturday Night Live, spotting creator Lorne Michaels described in Jennifer Keishin Armstrong's book Seinfeldia: How a Show About Nothing Changed Everything: "[his boss] dancing he'd never seen another human dance before. The man heaved and gyrated to a rhythm only he could feel." While Louis-Dreyfus did come up with the dance, she was a cast member of the long-running NBC variety series from 1982-1985. The Brooklyn Cyclones hold an annual Seinfeld night, and among the themes is the Elaine dance contest.

"Wu-Tang is for the Children" posted on social media via Nicolas Heller [New York Nico] some of the highlights of that night with a range of contestants doing their best gyrations and kicks. The setup for "The Little Kicks" was that Elaine took George (Jason Alexander) to a company party. She's asked to give a toast and proceeds to deliver one before the lowlights begin as she begins to dance to "Shining Star" by Earth, Wind, and Fire. As the crowd's enthusiasm turns to bewilderment, George sums up their reactions by saying, "Sweet fancy Moses!"

On Louis-Dreyfus' appearance on her, You co-star Penn Badgley's podcast "Podcrushed," the actor posted himself with the original Seinfeld audio, the Elaine dance as it pans over to the actress, who raises her eyebrow since no one seems to talk about the other 172 episodes of the sitcom over the nine seasons. Who do you think pulled off the best dance? You can stream the series on Netflix.

Tonight the Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their annual Seinfeld Night along with the epic an Elaine dance contest that once again did not disappoint and you gotta love The Wiz hosting it 🤣 Via @NewYorkNico pic.twitter.com/viPMCILeJf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

