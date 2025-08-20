Sekiro: No Defeat Anime Trailer Makes Gamescom 2025 Debut

Posted in: Anime, Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, Gamescom, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Sekiro: No defeat

During Gamescom on Tuesday, Crunchyroll rolled out the official trailer and key art poster for the anime series Sekiro: No Defeat.

The masterpiece that redefined action games is now being retold as only anime can. During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025, Kadokawa, Crunchyroll, Qzil.la, and ARCH officially unveiled Sekiro: No Defeat, a breathtaking new anime that brings the award-winning epic Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to life through a masterful, fully hand-drawn adaptation. The adaptation will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and Belarus.

Crafted with reverence for the original, Sekiro: No Defeat is an adaptation of the game's unforgettable story — a tale of loyalty and blood, set in a fantastical reimagining of Sengoku-era Japan.

"We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production," said Kenichi Kutsuna, director of the adaptation. "The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it."

"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a game known for its precision and intensity, and those qualities carry through beautifully in this adaptation," said Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll. "We're excited to bring Sekiro: No Defeat to fans around the world, and honored to work alongside Kadokawa, Qzil.la, and ARCH to expand this iconic story through the medium of anime."