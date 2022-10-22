She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Star Wil Deusner Posts on Skaar's MCU Intro

The biggest surprise from the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law beyond the existing reveals is the next major puzzle piece of expanding the Hulk's (Mark Ruffalo) story in his son Skaar, played by Wil Deusner. The actor posted on Instagram about participating in the season finale "Whose Show Is This?" in a non-speaking capacity as Bruce surprised his family at their cookout.

Wil Deusner on His She-Hulk Appearance

"Woah… hey guys! this is me as a 7-foot-tall green guy :) been sitting on this one for a while now; super excited to have been a part of this super fun show, and it was such an honor working with such incredible people! #shehulk #skaar" Deisner wrote. The actor is certainly no stranger to comic book roles as he had a recurring role in The CW's Stargirl as Joey Zarick (aka Zarick the Great), who shared an affinity for card tricks like his father William Zarick (Joe Knezevich).

With Skaar's introduction, this likely means that Marvel plans to move forward with Planet Hulk or World War Hulk storylines, as Bruce's extraterrestrial travels took him to Planet Skaar. The willingness for Disney to expand on the franchise's characters either means Universal's solo rights to the character might be nearing an end, or the two reached some kind of last-minute deal. We've already seen Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky make his return in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings before his recurring role in the Disney+ series. We also saw General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross become a major figure in the MCU across several films, and Harrison Ford replaced the late William Hurt for the next couple of upcoming appearances in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.

Joining Ford in the fourth Captain America is another Incredible Hulk holdover in Tim Blake Nelson, who will finally see his Leader realized, as he'll reprise his role as Samuel Sterns. The only major cast member who hasn't reprised the respective role is Liv Tyler, who played Betty Ross, Bruce's primary love interest in the film.