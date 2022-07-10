She-Hulk, Better Call Saul, House of Usher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You don't know what it's like/To own the game and run this town/You don't know what it's like/To watch your back and not back down/You don't know how it feels/To cling to nothing while you drown/I'll rise again before it's done/You're gonna hear the sound/They always come in the night, mmm/They come to steal what's mine/They always come in the night/They come to steal what's the BCTV Daily Dispatch's! With respect to Future Royalty for "Take What's Mine" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley talks Kirk, AMC's Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould fuels our Walt/Jesse speculation fires, we drop a deleted scene from The CW's Batwoman, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil isn't a fan of the Titania image, either; Mike Flanagan goes heartfelt over wrapping Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, Seth MacFarlane drops a new promo for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, a look at how Netflix's Stranger Things 4 big bad Vecna pees, and… an MTV Jersey Shore/WWE in-ring confrontation coming?

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, July 10, 2022:

Stranger Things: Bower on How Vecna Pees (Or How One Went Number One)

She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Actually Agrees with Titania Image Shade

The Boys: Kripke Talks Crossovers, Praises Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige

Stranger Things & CASETiFY Collab Brings Hellfire to Phones & More

Better Call Saul S06: Peter Gould Inspires Our New Walt/Jesse Theory

Jersey Shore's Angelina Accuses WWE's Carmella of Gimmick Theft

The Orville: New Horizons S03E07 Teaser: Moving Beyond "Good vs Evil"

Evil S03E05 Preview: Sheryl's New Boss, Not the Same as the Old Boss

AEW Rampage: The Road to Death Before Dishonor

Batwoman S03 Deleted Scene: Ryan and Jada Discuss Marquis' Condition

Stranger Things 4: David Harbour on Extreme Weight Loss: "Never Again"

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Crossed Over with AEW This Week

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Paul Wesley on Kirk Secret & More

The Fall of the House of Usher: Flanagan Shares Filming Wrap Thanks

