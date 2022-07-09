Jersey Shore's Angelina Accuses WWE's Carmella of Gimmick Theft

To most wrestling fans, AEW and WWE are two opposing forces battling for the soul of wrestling, but could Jersey Shore be the Forbidden Door that brings these two companies together? Greetings, comrades, it is I, your El Presidente, and if you read my Jersey Shore: Family Vacation recap earlier today — and if you haven't, you may soon be paid a visit by my secret police — you know that the show crossed over with All Elite Wrestling when J-Woww's fiance, Zack Clayton, battled Serpentico on AEW Dark Elevation, with The Situation getting involved in the action. But now, Jersey Shore star Angelina is looking to pick a fight with WWE star Carmella.

Greetings, comrades, it is I, your El Presidente, and no, I can't believe how lucky I am to be writing this story either. Angelina, who styles herself "The Kim Kardashian of Staten Island" but is perhaps better known by the derisive nickname given to her by her roommates, "The Staten Island Dump," called out Carmella, who has gone by The Princess of Staten Island (though she is actually from Massachusetts), for stealing Angelina's Jersey Shore catchphrase: "um hello." Did you follow all that? Still with me, comrades? Good. I didn't want to have you shipped off to a reeducation camp.

It all started with a tweet from the WWE Twitter account:

To which Angelina responded:

Carmella shrugged off the attack, claiming not to recognize Angelina.

Where this goes next is anyone's guess, comrades. It could just be a random drunk tweet leading nowhere, but it could potentially lead to a match. After all, Angelina's co-star, Snooki, wrestled at WrestleMania. And Angelina wrestled in TNA back in 2011. Maybe Angelina saw Logan Paul's contract signing and is looking for a WWE deal of her own? Time will tell, comrades. Until next time: socialism or death!

