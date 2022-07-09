AEW Rampage: The Road to Death Before Dishonor

Gun to his head, if The Chadster could say one nice thing about AEW, it would be this: at least they only have four PPVs per year. Yes, that's four more PPVs than The Chadster would prefer, but at least they aren't competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE every single month. Except, now, thanks to Tony Khan purchasing ROH, along with AEW's deal to team up with NJPW to bully WWE, it seems like they are! Auughh man! So unfair! This week's AEW Rampage seemed to be mostly about building to the next ROH PPV, Death Before Dishonor, taking place on July 23rd.

Speaking of companies teaming up to bully WWE, the opening match of AEW Rampage saw Eddie Kingston take on Konosuke Takeshita, a wrestler from Japan's DDT Pro Wrestling. The match was good and Kingston won, which of course really cheesed The Chadster off. What is Eddie Kingston thinking? He's getting a little long in the tooth, and if he doesn't sign with WWE soon, he may never get the chance?! Stop wasting time, Eddie.

The next match on AEW Rampage featured ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham teaming up with Lee Moriarity to take on Gates of Agony, the tag team managed by Tully Blanchard. But in the middle of the match, Gresham turned on Moriarity, aligning himself with Blanchard Enterprises. Well, what did Moriarity expect? You can't trust anyone working for Tony Khan, because by doing so, they're all betraying WWE. That means Moriarity can't even trust himself! Think about that. Later in the night, Moriarity would announce his intentions to challenge Gresham for the ROH Championship, which will probably happen at Death Before Dishonor.

In the third match on AEW Rampage, Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez squashed jobbers Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie. But the real action happened after the match when Deeb attacked Martinez. This will probably lead to Deeb challenging Martinez for the ROH Women's Championship at Death Before Dishonor, so once again Tony Khan is using AEW TV time to sell the ROH PPV, which is just so disrespectful to professional wrestling and everything WWE has done for it.

Finally, in the main event of AEW Rampage, Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese, with a little help from a curse by Danhausen. At least this match wasn't helping to sell an ROH PPV, but that just makes it even more unfair, because it's building momentum for two AEW guys instead. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan. Now you've totally RUINED THE CHADSTER'S WEEKEND!

Once again with AEW Rampage this week, Tony Khan proved that there's no depth he won't sink to in his quest to torment The Chadster by competing with WWE in every way possible, and that includes colluding with Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook to FORCE The Chadster to watch and report on AEW television shows, which is just so cruel and contributes to The Chadster's ongoing sexual impotence. Maybe The Chadster can get Mark Sterling to help The Chadster SUE TONY KHAN for ruining The Chadster's marriage! The Chadster will have to look into that one, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

