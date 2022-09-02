She-Hulk, Megan Thee Stallion Twerk Some Fun Back Into MCU: BCTVDD

Before we jump into the latest edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch, I wanted to take a second to thank She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jessica Gao & director Kat Coiro. Not only have they lived up to their promise of a series that would be a deft blend of quality sitcom-level comedy and gritty action, with a now-more-than-ever, socially-important emotional layer that stay with you even after the credits roll. And when was the last time you saw folks such as Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong actually… wait for it… having fun??? So for those of you out there who think this week's episode "The People vs. Emil Blonsky" (directed by Coiro and written by Francesca Gailes & Jacqueline J. Gailes) was some sort of "affront" to the MCU, I humbly have four words of advice for you.

Lighten. The. F**k. Up.

Because whether your "issues" are of the gate-keeping variety ("This is not my MCU!" while yelling at clouds or their pet) or run to some deeper personal defects you have against women, women of color, women proudly owning & defining their sexuality, or a list of other toxic reasons far deadlier to the future of the MCU than singer, rapper & all-around multi-talent Megan Thee Stallion twerking could ever be. Because it was fun… it was sexy… and it was different. And I hope that this is far from the last time we see Megan (or is it Ms. Thee Stallion… that's haunted me for the past 12 hours). But even if it is, there's no escaping what Gao & Coiro have done. And that's creating a slice of the MCU that feels like an everyday world that we would actually live in, honoring a foundational aspect of Marvel Comics used to differentiate itself from its "Distinguished Competition." Or, to put it more bluntly? A good metaphorical twerking-off every now and then is exactly what the MCU needs.

And now here's your BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication": Considering who's in the spotlight, it's only appropriate to spotlight Megan Thee Stallion's SNL performances of "Savage Remix" and "Don't Stop (feat. Young Thug)" from October 3, 2020:

And in the following music video sketch, "Bottom of Your Face," a group of rappers (Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Pete Davidson) performs a song about wanting to see their girlfriends' (Megan Thee Stallion, Ego Nwodim) faces:

