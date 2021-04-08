She-Hulk: Renée Elise Goldsberry Reportedly Joins Disney+ Series

Not willing to let The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's dancing Zemo and the official trailer for Loki grab all of the attention, Disney+'s live-action She-Hulk is apparently making some news of its own. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) is set to join the legal comedy, joining a cast that includes Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk and Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. With Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leading the writers' room, and Kat Coiro and Anu Valia set to direct the legal comedy, Goldsberry is reportedly playing a character named Amelia- though Marvel Studios and Goldsberry's reps have declined to comment.

During a recent WandaVision media weekend press event for the studio's first live-action entry for the streaming service, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked what viewers' expectations should be when it comes to runtimes for the studio's upcoming slate- including She-Hulk. "Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes," Feige explained. "So, for instance, 'WandaVision' started that way and 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But 'She-Hulk,' for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. 'Loki,' 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes" (with Moon Knight set to fall in the six, 40-50 minute episode range, and no mention of runtimes for Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, or What If…?).