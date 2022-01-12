Shining Vale: Preview STARZ's Courteney Cox/Greg Kinnear Horror-Comedy

STARZ's Shining Vale, an upcoming new horror-comedy series led by Courteney Cox & Greg Kinnear, brings old haunted mansion vibes with a stellar cast in a recently released sneak peek. The first look at the Phelps couple admiring their recently purchased mansion is incredibly reminiscent of the energy you get combining The Haunting of Hill House with the family dysfunction and uncomfortable silence of some older buildings you see in films like The Shining or The Pact. As a Twin peaks fan, it was definitely great seeing the realtor role played by Sherilyn Fenn, who played Audrey in the cult classic series.

STARZ's Shining Vale is a horror-comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who's convinced she's either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia "Pat" Phelps (Cox) is a former "wild child" who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women's empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn't written her second novel, she can't remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family move from the "crazy" of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shining Vale Official Sneak Peek | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPBLCV41_mI)

Cox plays the lead role of Patricia "Pat" Phelps, with Kinnear playing her ever-optimistic husband, Terry Phelps, whose patience and self-control will be tested like never before. Mira Sorvino plays Rosemary, who is either Pat's alter ego, a split personality, her Id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her. Dungey plays Kam, Pat's oldest friend & book editor. Gus Birney & Dylan Gage also star as Pat and Terry's teenage kids, Gaynor and Jake.