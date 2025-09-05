Posted in: TV | Tagged: Sex Education, Shinjuku Sugar Fox

Shinjuku Sugar Fox: Swindells, "Sex Education" Team Set for New Series

Connor Swindells is reuniting with the creatives behind Sex Education for a new Japan-set comedy-mystery series, Shinjuku Sugar Fox.

Comedy genius Connor Swindells is set to reunite with the creatives behind Netflix hit Sex Education in the comedy-drama series Shinjuku Sugar Fox. The Tokyo-set show is written by Josh Flower and is described as a "uniquely sardonic coming-of-age story, wrapped up in a gripping mystery told over eight episodes, seen through the eyes of someone spectacularly unqualified to solve it." In other words, Swindells will be hilarious in this.

"I'm so delighted to be working with friends on a project I know people are going to love. It's a story birthed out of pure passion – it's a wild ride," said Swindells, also known for "SAS: Rogue Heroes" and next seen in Ruben Östlund's highly anticipated "The Entertainment System is Down."

Shinjuku Sugar Fox also marks the beginning of a partnership between Just John Films and Richard Tulk-Hart's newly established consultancy, Volteo Media, which will work on the entirety of their slate.

"We are so excited to be bringing this spectacular story and clever writing to life," said Just John Films. "Character-driven and funny, this is a razor-sharp commentary on aspiration, disillusionment, and the thin line between dreams and delusion. We know that Connor will bring a wit and real depth to the character, and we are excited to get started."

Tulk-Hart of Volteo Media added, "Shinjuku Sugar Fox is a really exciting, world-building piece of writing by Josh. Volteo Media's aim is to partner with the best-in-class creatives who are bold as well as commercial in their thinking, in order to bring their vision to the widest possible audience. This team of Connor, Jon, Ben, and Just John Films perfectly encapsulates that mantra, and it's no surprise at the level of interest in this series."

Multi-award-winning Sex Education director Ben Taylor will helm and executive produce. The series will be produced by Swindells, Amber Anderson, Kate Phillips, and Rosie Day of Just John Films, and Jon Jennings (Sex Education, Renegade Nell). Richard Tulk-Hart (The Crow Girl, So Long Marianne) will serve as executive producer. Shinjuku Sugar Fox will eventually be a streamer.

