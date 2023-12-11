Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Showtime, TV | Tagged: discovery, halo, paramount, paramount plus, showtime, star trek

Showtime Rebrand Brings Star Trek: Discovery, Halo & More to Cable

Beginning January 2024, Showtime will be Paramount+ with Showtime - with shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Halo & others added to the cabler.

We first heard the news about Paramount's plan to merge the cable network with the streaming service back in January of this year. Since that time, we've seen programming from the cabler added to the streamer. And now, we're learning that Paramount+ will be sending programming to Showtime as Paramount officially rebrands Showtime's linear channel as Paramount+ with Showtime. With the rollout set for Monday, January 8, 2024, the move will see series such as Halo, Sexy Beast, Mayor of Kingstown, Wolf Pack, and Star Trek: Discovery joining the channel alongside current & upcoming Showtime Originals – though the streaming series will remain "Paramount+ first."

"The move aligns the brand with the Paramount+ With Showtime plan, a cornerstone integration for the streaming service, making this the first of its kind multiplatform brand that integrates streaming and linear content," the company shared in a statement about the upcoming rebrand. As the merger moved forward, Paramount would end up laying off 25% of the staff in its TV networks – with brands such as MTV News and Showtime Sports getting lost in the process. Now, here's a look at the promo teaser that was released to start spreading the word about the changes:

"While we are confident this is the right move for our company, our consumers, and our partners, we know this change brings uncertainty for the teams working on these brands and businesses. We are committed to being as transparent and thoughtful as possible throughout this process, and we expect to share additional details in the coming weeks," Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in a memo to staff back in January. "This is a winning strategy that provides more value to our streaming customers and more reasons for cable subscribers to upgrade to the soon-to-be-rebranded Paramount+ with Showtime network. Most importantly, it allows us to put more of our focus on the things that make the Showtime brand famous: our hit content," President and CEO of Showtime & Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy added.

