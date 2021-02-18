Though the second season of AMC Networks' horror streaming service Shudder's Creepshow is set to return for its second season on April 1, today's news is no prank. During its TCA winter press event, the streamer announced that the horror anthology series would be back for a third season of six episodes later this year- with guest stars Ethan Embry (Grace & Frankie) and Andrew Bachelor (The Walking Dead) already announced. "During our season two production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet," said executive producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). "I'm incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honoring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year."

But Shudder's adventures in horror anthologies don't end there, with the streamer also announcing a new series showcasing Black horror stories from Black directors and screenwriters. Set to debut later this year, the new series will feature work from established and emerging talents. Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes, Ezra C. Daniels, Victor LaValle, and Al Letson are some of the writers currently attached to the project, with Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman consulting along with Phil Nobile Jr. and Ashlee Blackwell. "When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them," said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler. "While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters." Produced by Swirl Films, Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson will serve as executive producers.