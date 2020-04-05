Siren Season 3 Preview Warns of War Coming to Bristol Cove

Freeform's mermaid fantasy Siren brought the residents of Bristol Cove back to our screens with a two-part, two episode third season opener that wasted no time deep-diving into the drama. Mermaid and new mom Ryn (Eline Powell) finds her bond with Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) being pulled in a number of directions. As Ben continues to struggle with last season's deadly decision and their changing relationship, Ryn is confronted by a new "alpha" in Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale), who's clearly on the anti-human side. As for environmentalist Rob Wellens (Deniz Akdeniz), we can't help but feel like there's a lot more going on there that Maddie should worry about.

With all of that in mind, here's a look at what executive producers Eric Wald and Emily Whitesell have in store for the residents of Bristol Cove (and viewers) for the third season. Following that, a look at the show's more immediate future with this week's episode "Survivor":

"Siren" season 3, episode 3 "Survivor": Ryn seeks help only to learn the secret existence of her unborn child. Ben sets out on a dangerous path to help his mom, while Xander tries to establish himself in his new career. Helen consults with Eliza to help contact Sarge.

Here's a Look Back at Freeform's Siren Seasons 1 & 2…

In Freeform's Siren, more mermaids arrived in the once-sleepy fishing town: some seeking revenge, others looking to explore this new world – but all fleeing something catastrophic that's driving them out of the sea. Ben and Maddie continued to establish their bond with Ryn – not just to protect her but to save her entire civilization.

Freeform's Siren is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, with Emily Whitesell (Finding Carter) serving as showrunner. Wald, White, and Whitesell join Brad Luff, Nate Hopper, and RD Robb as executive producers. Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, and Rena Owen star.

Siren takes us inside Bristol Cove, a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.

The series stars Alex Roe (The 5th Wave) as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to Ryn, a mysterious new girl in town played by Eline Powell (Game of Thrones), who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola (An American Exorcism) stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn. Ian Verdun (Life's a Drag) stars as Xander, a deep sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen (Star Wars Episodes III) as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on.

Ben and Maddie are uncertain about the mermaids' future after the deadly consequences of the attack on the oil rig and, with the mermaids returning to sea, are left feeling lost without Ryn. Once Helen learns she's not the only one of her kind, she discovers there is a dark side to her people's past.