Slow Horses: Gary Oldman on Retiring from Acting After Series End

Gary Oldman announced once again his plan to retire from acting once he finishes his work as grumpy, rundown spymaster Jackson Lamb in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Mick Herron's darkly comic spy novels Slow Horses. "I've had an enviable career, but careers wane, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting. When you're young, you think you're going to get round to doing all of them — read that book — then the years go by." Oldman said in an interview with the Sunday Times while praising the Slow Horses series and books. "I'm 65 next year; 70 is around the corner. I don't want to be active when I'm 80. I'd be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb [his character in Slow Horses] — and then hang it up."

Slow Horses is a post-le Carrésque darkly comedic spy series that follows a dysfunctional team of disgraced British intelligence agents exiled to Slough House, a crumbling office dumping ground by the Barbican in the Concrete Hell part of eastern Central London, well away from the real action going on at MI5 headquarters in Regents Park. Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the slovenly and flatulent head of Slough House who hides a steel-trap mind. His charges, the "slow horses," are spies who are exiled to Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The second season of Slow Horses premieres on Apple TV+ in December, adapting the second book in the series "Dead Lions). The two seasons after that will be based on the third and fourth books "Real Tigers" and "Spook Street." There are currently eight novels in the series with spinoffs, novellas, and short stories, with more to come. There are hints Jackson Lamb, who is becoming a bit of an all-knowing deus ex machina in the stories, might be planning his exit from the espionage world at the end of the latest book Bad Actors. It remains to be seen whether the whole series will be adapted to television and whether Oldman will agree to star in them all.

Slow Horses is streaming on Apple TV+. Season two premieres on December 2nd.