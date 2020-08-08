Smackdown 8/7/2020 – Sonya Deville is the Disney Villain WWE Needs

Well, WWE Smackdown is going to have a hell of a time living up to Raw from earlier this week. Raw really shook things up on Monday, for better or worse. What does Smackdown have in store? You're going to wish you never asked.

WWE Smackdown 8/7/2020 Report Part 1

Smackdown starts with a video about the Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt and Bray Wyatt's actions since, which also included The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss after the Bayley vs. Nikki Cross match last week. Then Smackdown goes right into Firefly Funhouse. Bray Wyatt wants to address something. A bunch of haters have been sliding into his DMs, blaming him for what happened to Alexa Bliss. But if you're going to point the finger at someone, it should be Braun Strowman. How could Strowman let something like that happen to someone he cares about it. All he had to do was give The Fiend what he wants.

But alas… Bray says The Fiend will be here later with someone very special. He's waiting for Braun, and Bray advises Braun just give him what he wants, lest he finds out what The Fiend is truly capable of.

Michael Cole welcomes us to Smackdown on the road to SummerSlam. Boy, do you ever wish a gang of bat-wielding anarchists would just storm an arena and beat the crap out a nerdy, obnoxious announcer? Matt Riddle comes right out to the ring. Cole plays a video showing Baron Corbin bribing Shorty G to take Riddle out last week. Baron Corbin is The Ratings King of Friday Nights, or so I hear so the more Smackdown can keep the focus on him, the better for the ratings. Sheamus comes out, looking like he's in a foul mood. I hear he was hanging out in the men's room backstage trying to pay NXT trainees to pee in a mug for him, but they were all in a hurry to get ready for some kind of costume party happening later tonight. They were all wearing the same costume, though.

Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus

Riddle and Sheamus feel each other out. Sheamus gets the first takedown with a headlock, and then they grapple on the mat. Riddle comes up with a waist lock and takes Sheamus down by the leg. Back on their feet, they circle each other, and Sheamus grabs a headlock, but Riddle pushes him into the ropes for the break. Another grapple and Sheamus knees Riddle in the ribs and stomps him.

That's enough work, for now, so Sheamus goes to a rest hold. Riddle reverses to an armbar. More grappling, then Sheamus power lifts Riddle up and powerbombs him. Sheamus works his way to the apron so he can do his clubbing blows to the chest spot. Sheamus goes to the top turnbuckle, but Riddle hits him with a hard elbow that sends Sheamus straight to the floor. Smackdown goes to commercials.

Sheamus is working another rest hold on Riddle after the break. He hits the Irish Curse backbreaker three times, then back to a headlock. Riddle fights back with punches to the stomach, then lands a roundhouse kick to the head. Riddle hits Sheamus with more strikes and kicks. He hits him with two forearms in the corner and a suplex. Riddle hits a Broton for a two-count. Then another. Then he goes to the top turnbuckle and misses a… well, he just backflipped directly to the floor and landed on his feet because he knew. Sheamus hits White Noise for a two-count. Sheamus tries the Brogue Kick, but Riddle reverses to a bridging German suplex for a two-count. Sheamus tries a rollup for two, then another backbreaker.

Riddle dodges a Sheamus charge into the corner, and Sheamus hits the ring post and falls to the floor. Riddle follows, and they brawl at ringside. Sheamus gets the better of it and rolls back in the ring. Shorty G runs out and attacks Riddle.

Winner by Disqualification: Matt Riddle

Riddle goes after Shorty G. He kicks his ass all over the ringside area. Sheamus doesn't look happy about this. Riddle dances to the back. Sheamus brings Shorty G in the ring and gives him the Brogue Kick. He yells at him afterward. He says Shorty G took a win away from him. Sheamus waits for Shorty to get up and kicks him again. Smackdown goes to commercials.

Backstage, King Corbin is hitting on Sarah Schreiber when Sheamus walks up and tells him off for his "little minion" interfering in his match. Sheamus says if it happens again, he'll kick Corbin's ass and shove his crown up his ass. Corbin says Sheamus is lucky Corbin has a match against Jeff Hardy to get ready for right now or else he'd really get it.

The Dirt Sheet

The Miz and John Morrison are in the ring for The Dirt Sheet. They talk about a horrific tragedy we all bore witness to last week. Aw, I thought Smackdown was okay last week. Oh, they play a clip of Sonya Deville attacking Mandy Rose and cutting her hair. Morrison says they often focus on gossip and trivial pop culture on this show, but this is a serious matter. The Miz starts talking, but his mic is giving him problems. They make jokes about the anarchists who attacked Monday Night Raw earlier this week.

They want to give a platform to the real victim, so they introduce… Mandy Rose's hair. A hair puppet appears on the Titantron while Miz and Morrison interview it (and perform its voice). It's very silly. After going on with that for a while, Miz introduces the real real victim: Sonya Deville. Sonya comes out.

Sonya puts over Mandy's hair as better and more resilient than Mandy herself. Sonya says she cut Mandy's hair to fulfill her threat of making Mandy as ugly on the outside as she is on the inside. She enjoyed smashing Mandy's face into the table, ruining her makeup, and cutting her hair off. Mandy was so scared, and not because she was getting beat up, but because of her image. Mandy's looks are all she has, and it's pathetic. Sonya would apologize, but she doesn't feel bad. She has no respect for Mandy. She broke Mandy physically and emotionally. She lays into the crowd for wanting Mandy to come out. Sonya says Mandy isn't coming out. She invites Mandy to correct her if she's wrong. Mandy doesn't.

Miz and Morrison point out Mandy hasn't even been on social media since the attack. Sonya says that Mandy made it to WWE by winning a bikini contest. She brings up Mandy winning a Bumpy award for making out with Otis. The only bright side to this whole thing besides Sonya ruining Mandy's career is that now Mandy and Otis actually look like a couple. Heavy Machinery run out and beat the crap out of Miz and Morrison. Smackdown goes to commercials.

Can I take a moment to talk about how Sonya Deville has evolved into a master heel on Smackdown since her split with Mandy? Remember a few months back, maybe last year or the beginning of this year, when the two of them flubbed some lines and everyone made fun of how awful they were? Fast forward to now, and Sonya Deville is walking around like a Disney villain and cutting incredible promos on a regular basis.

Mandy is doing pretty well too, but we'll get to that later. Click below for part two.

