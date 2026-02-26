Smiling Friends Ends, Firefly & Lestat Loses It: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Article Summary Smiling Friends ends with Season 3 as creators announce final run on Adult Swim

Firefly stars Morena Baccarin and Nathan Fillion spark reunion buzz with new tease

SNL features host Connor Storrie and comedy rivalry highlights behind the scenes

Latest TV updates cover Yellowjackets, Devil May Cry, The Vampire Lestat, Scrubs, and more

Smiling Friends Creators Ending Adult Swim Series with Season 3

SNL Cast, Host Connor Storrie Check In From Wednesday's Read-Thru

Morena Baccarin Joins Nathan Fillion in New Firefly Tease Video

AEW Dynamite Preview: Disrespect from Denver During WWE's Big Week

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Sneak Peek: When in Doubt? Run

Yellowjackets S04: Molly Ringwald Joins Final Season in Recurring Role

Devil May Cry Season 2 Sneak Peek: Dante Meets Ebony & Ivory

Industry Ending with Season 5; Season 4 Finale Airing Early on Sunday

SNL: Connor Storrie vs James Austin Johnson: It's Accent Duel Time!

The Vampire Lestat: Checking In with Louis, Checking Out Daniel's Book

The Boroughs: Netflix Previews Duffer Brothers' New Sci-Fi Mystery

Doctor Foster Series 3: BBC Announces Final Run Set After 10 Years

Fear Factor: House of Fear Is Back! Our S01E06: "Pain Auction" Preview

Nate Bargatze & ABC Roll Out The Greatest Average American Tonight!

Scrubs: Neil Flynn on Why Series Returning After 25 Years Is "Crazy"

Scrubs Returns: S01E01 "My Return"/S01E02 "My 2nd First Day" Preview

Star Trek: Doug Jones Talks Saru Return/Starfleet Academy & More

Pride and Prejudice Teaser: Netflix Previews Latest Series Adaptation

