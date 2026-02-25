Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Paramount/WBD, Stranger Things '85 & FAM Season 5: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Paramount/WBD, Trump SOTU Speech, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, For All Mankind, Scrubs, The Boys & more!

Article Summary Paramount ramps up its bid for Warner Bros while key execs attend Trump's SOTU speech amid merger talks.

Explore the latest on Stranger Things: Tales From '85 and newcomer Nikki Baxter’s intriguing debut.

For All Mankind Season 5 brings Mars to the brink of revolution with its explosive new trailer.

Catch fresh updates on SNL Season 51, WWE Raw, Scrubs revival buzz, The Boys, Crunchyroll Anime, and more.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Paramount/Warner Bros, BAFTA Awards, Trump SOTU Speech, Will Trent, SNL, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, WWE Raw, Elsbeth, Matlock, The Madison, For All Mankind, Scrubs, Crunchyroll, The Boys, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 25th, 2026:

Frisco King: Tulsa King Spinoff No Longer NOLA; Sheridan Set to Write

Paramount Head David Ellison Is All Set to Attend Trump's SOTU Speech

BAFTA Awards: John Davidson Addresses N-Word Tic, BBC Airing Incident

Paramount Ups Offer for Warner Bros in Revised Bid; Talks Continue

Titmouse & Critical Role Come Together For Draw Your Weapons

Trump SOTU Speech Gets Its Own "Crash Out" Bingo Game from Newsom

Will Trent Might Just Be "Looking for a Vampire": Our S04E08 Preview

SNL: NBC Releases Official Saturday Night Live Season 51 Cast Photo

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Posters; Meet Newcomer Nikki Baxter

WWE Raw Review: The Greatest Go-Home Show In Television History

Elsbeth Returns This Thursday: S03E11: "Ol' Man Liver" Sneak Peeks

Matlock: Overview for March 12th's S02E11: "Tail Lights" Released

The Madison Trailer: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell Series Previewed

For All Mankind Season 5 Trailer: Mars Wants Its Independence Day

Warner Bros Wanted N-Word Edit Before BAFTA Awards Broadcast: Report

Warner Bros. Confirms Revised Paramount Offer; No Details Released

Scrubs: Bill Lawrence & Cast on Ken Jenkins' Kelso, S09 Cast & More

BAFTA Awards Reax, The X-Files, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek Previews 4 Anime in Theatres

Scrubs Series Revival Table Read "Like the Old Days": McGinley & Reyes

The Boys Star Karl Urban on Season 5, Getting to Tell "The Full Story"

