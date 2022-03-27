Smiling Friends: Here's Why Chaotic Tiny Dancer Glep Stole Our Hearts

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends is a fantastic show, full of some hilarious content in every episode and one minor (albeit not as minor in our hearts) character, Glep, often shining in the spotlight.

The chaotic spitting tiny dancer stole my heart with the quick movements of his little feet. Is it too early to call him a queer icon? You know what, he is and I cherish him with all my heart. Part of me wants him to spit on my enemies and the other part wants to take him shopping to find matching boots for his purple hat. Charlie and Pim create such a great space for Glep in the scenes they're in together. Taking over for Mr. Frog was one moment many people love, but I've got to admit that the randomness of the Halloween episode will have my heart particularly when he was being tickled by that woman in the bean bag chair.

In a world of absurdity, I would listen to Glep's pitches in a writing room and it'd probably end up being a work of art. Smiling Friends is a fantastic example of adult animation done in a specific way yet it remains a model example of removing the insane amount of cynicism often found in some other shows. It is a show that doesn't purposefully hurt their main characters. Involving a character like Glep is just icing on the cake. The series combines such unique styles to develop some of the funniest shit I've seen in a long time. We need more Glep & more Smiling Friends in this world because sometimes the most random content is the best content. I keep thinking of Glep as a character that would continually rise from the dead, sort of like Charlie in that one episode. I was someone who adored, and still adores, Salad Fingers, so my tastes may be different or similar to some. Let me know in the comments if you love Glep too!