Smosh Reveals New One-Night Comedy Show: Smosh Hospital

Smosh has revealed their first official live show of 2026, as their new digital comedy event Smosh Hospital will air in mid-January

The show blends improv and scripted comedy in a medical drama parody with unpredictable scenarios.

Main cast members will swap roles whenever anyone breaks character, raising the chaos and fun.

Smosh Hospital builds on last year’s Sitcom LIVE! format with a larger cast and more surprises.

YouTube comedy channel Smosh has announced a brand-new one-night digital comedy show, as they take things to the Emergency Room with Smosh Hospital. Utilizing the same format from Smosh: The Sitcom LIVE!, the show will be a mix of improv and scripted works, as the main characters of the show will swap out whenever someone breaks character. Although there are fewer pairings for this one, with only four groups of two, the rest of the cast will play supporting roles to complement what appears to be either a soap opera or a '90s prime-time TV take on a hospital drama. We have more details below as the show will take place on January 16, 2026, broadcasting on Live.Smosh.com.

Smosh Hospital

Smosh, the internet's largest and longest-running digital sketch comedy brand, has officially announced its next live digital event, Smosh Hospital, a one-night, fully improvised medical-drama parody where the scripted "doctors" walk into each scene with no idea what they are about to face and react in real time to whatever chaotic cases the improv "patients" throw at them.

Featuring Tommy Bowe and Arasha Lalani as Doctor Boone, Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp as Nurse O'Connell, Ian Hecox and Angela Giarratana as Doctor Condo, and Olivia Sui and Trevor Evarts as Doctor Green, the show brings the ensemble together in rotating pairs and character swaps that push the format in unexpected directions. Expect line-breaking character swaps, wild patient scenarios and a steady build of chaos as the episode unfolds.

Building on the format and fan response of last year's Smosh: The Sitcom LIVE! – only raising the stakes with a bigger cast, more unpredictable setups and a full medical drama aesthetic – the 90-minute show will include special appearances from Amanda Lehan-Canto, Anthony Padilla, Chanse McCrary, Damien Haas, Keith Leak, Noah Grossman, and Spencer Agnew, rounding out a full cast of unhinged medical "experts" and unruly patients.

