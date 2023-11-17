Posted in: Max, Movies, NBC, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: aquaman, dc studios, dcu, jason momoa, lobo, max, saturday night live, snl

SNL Host Jason Momoa on DCU Future: "Always Be a Place for Me at DC"

Jason Momoa might be ending his run as Aquaman, but he sounds pretty secure in his DCU future: "There will always be a place for me at DC."

Article Summary Jason Momoa teases his future at DC Studios post-Aquaman on The Tonight Show.

Momoa hinted at having a "home" at DC even after 'Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom'.

Past speculation has fans looking at Momoa for Lobo in the new DCU.

In addition, we have an extended look at Momoa's interview with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show.

With Jason Momoa taking his second swing at hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend (with musical guest Tate McRae), the actor has been making the late-night rounds to promote his return to Studios 8H and the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. One of his stops was The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – where the superstar & SNL host had some interesting things to say about his run as Aquaman – and what sounds like a very warm & cozy future home in DC Studios heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's new DCU.

During his interview with Jimmy Fallon, Momoa confirms that "The Lost Kingdom" (barring something unexpected) will be the last of his Aquaman films: "This is kinda like the end of this DC Universe." But that doesn't mean it won't be the start of something new for Momoa in Gunn & Safran's DCU (something the actor hinted at previously). Playfully taking Fallon's hand, Mamoa says, "There will always be a place for me at DC." Responding to Fallon's follow-up, Momoa added, "They like me," and appeared to have more to say – before Fallon cut him off with whatever he had to say (ugh). Earlier this year, we made the case that Momoa would be perfect for Lobo – maybe introduce him via animation before moving to live-action. Even better, introduce him via Lanterns since the streaming series is expected to introduce viewers to the greater DCU. And while we're not the most objective when it comes to these things – definitely a streaming series. Now, here's a look at the extended version of Momoa & Fallon's interview, followed by a clip posted by NBC's late-night talk show highlighting what Momoa had to say about his DCU future:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!