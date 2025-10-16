Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Marcello Hernandez Joins Sabrina Carpenter for This Week's Promos

We've got love for dishwashers, a "too hot" arrest, and more in these SNL promos with Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernandez.

So far, we've seen NBC's Saturday Night Live host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter in a midweek sketch where she embraced her inner Carrie Bradshaw (from "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That…), much to the confusion of cast members Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernandez, and Tommy Brennan and writer Martin Herlihy (Please Don't Destroy). Following that, we got a chance to check in on how read-thru was going. Now, it's time for the in-studio promos, with Carpenter joined by SNL star Marcello Hernandez. First up, Carpenter and Hernandez offer some words of encouragement for all of the folks out there washing dishes (seriously). Following that, Hernandez learns that there's someone else on tap to be arrested for being too hot. Finally, we learn that Carpenter and Hernandez share the very same (and very oddly specific) fear.

Here's a look back at Carpenter and SNL's cast and writers during Wednesday night read-thru:

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!