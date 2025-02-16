Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Releases Official Season 50 Cast Photo, First Episode In Full

In honor of today's big 50th anniversary event, SNL released the official Season 50 cast image and the first episode in full on YouTube.

With only hours to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live gets the respect it deserves with tonight's three-hour primetime special, SNL50: The Anniversary Special, the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series is honoring its past and its future. If you didn't get a chance to check it out last night, NBC aired the original first episode of "Saturday Night" (October 11, 1975) – with host George Carlin and musical guests Billy Preston and Janis Ian. It was a very surreal experience in all of the best ways possible – and NBC was kind enough to release it on YouTube (which you can check out above). In addition, we have a look at the fun yet classy official SNL Season 50 cast photo from photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

SNL 50 Anniversary Event Details/Overview

The four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and Grammy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Emmy Award winner Oz Rodriguez's Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music are currently streaming on Peacock – here's how the rest of the weekend is looking:

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT: SNL50: Red Carpet Livestream has Leslie Jones, Willie Geist, and Matt Rogers set to work the red carpet event – with Amelia Dimoldenberg set as the star correspondent, set to air across all SNL social and digital platforms – including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT: SNL50: The Anniversary Special will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will celebrate the 50th anniversary of SNL with legendary stars, live musical performances, and iconic sketches during an unmissable three-hour primetime event. The broadcast will feature appearances by Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson.

In addition, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more are set to appear.

Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Paul Simon, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Roots are the musical artists set to perform.

