SNL Weekend Update's Colin Jost, Actor Scarlett Johansson Tie Knot

When Saturday Night Live host John Mulvaney and musical artists The Strokes take the stage of Studio 8H this weekend, another "first" will be taking place. No, we're not talking about the long-running sketch comedy series' fifth live episode in a row (which is a record-setting first for SNL, but that gets broken next Saturday during the post-POTUS election episode). This weekend will mark "Weekend Update" anchor Colin Jost's first show as a married man (at least we're assuming he's showing up unless he's still on his honeymoon).

That's right, after three years Jost and Scarlett Johansson have tied the knot- but it's how we're finding out that's earned it coverage. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Meals on Wheels America announced that the couple was married this past weekend during a ceremony that utilized "safety precautions as directed by the CDC"- and that Jost and Johansson requested that donations be made to the organization in lieu of flowers, cards, or gifts.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

