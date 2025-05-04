Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling Producer, English Voice Cast FYI Screening Highlights

The producers and English voice actors for Solo Leveling took part in an Emmys "For Your Consideration" screening. Here's what went down...

Crunchyroll hosted a For Your Consideration (FYC) screening on April 30th at the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood for its most-watched new anime series of the year, Solo Leveling. Introduced by Crunchyroll executive Travis Page, the event featured a special screening of episodes 22–24 from the second season, showcasing the climactic and fan-favorite Jeju Island arc. In attendance were Solo Leveling producers Sota Furuhashi (Aniplex), Atsushi Kaneko (A-1 Pictures), and Kanako Takahashi (Crunchyroll), along with English voice cast Aleks Le (voice of Sung Jinwoo) and Michelle Rojas (voice of Cha Hae-in).

Following the screening, the guests took part in a panel conversation moderated by TheWrap's Raquel Harris, offering behind-the-scenes insight into the animation, storytelling, and global impact of the hit series. Reflecting on the production's international journey, producer Atsushi Kaneko called the show's dual-language approach "a challenge that proved worthwhile once we saw the global response," adding, "Traveling and seeing the fandom first hand reminds me how powerful entertainment can transcend borders—even when it comes from Japan."

Crunchyroll producer Kanako Takahashi emphasized the platform's role in helping bridge cultural context for viewers worldwide: "Our job is to balance authenticity and accessibility, so fans everywhere feel seen." When asked about the scope of the second season and what may lie ahead, producer Sota Furuhashi revealed that more than 220,000 frames of animation were created, joking, "Maybe by the next Olympics, we'll be ready for what's next."

English-language voice actor Michelle Rojas called her character's near-death experience "a surprisingly emotional moment" and shared that voicing a Korean character for the first time was especially meaningful given her heritage. Aleks Le, who voices protagonist Sung Jinwoo, described the experience as deeply personal: "As an Asian immigrant, I saw myself in him. Watching his growth and bringing that to life was incredibly meaningful."

As Solo Leveling enters the Awards conversation, the evening was both a celebration of the series' global success and a defining moment for anime in the prestige television landscape. The first two seasons of Solo Leveling are now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!