Sorry, The CW's "Save Supergirl" Video Isn't What You Think It Is

Three episodes into the sixth and final season of the Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl and it's pretty clear that Kara's super-team isn't going to have an easy time rescuing her from the Phantom Zone- not without some help from the inside, so to speak. To discuss where things stand, The CW released a brief featurette with the cast offering their insights into Supergirl's current predicament and how it's also impacting the others. And while i's more than worth checking out, we do have to ask a question. So what's the deal with the title "Save Supergirl"? On the surface, it does fit with what's being discussed- but, c'mon. It's the show's final season, and there are still a lot of those out there hurting from the show leaving and wondering if there's anything they can do (there really isn't). Whether it was a disconnect, a "wink-wink, nudge-nudge," or something else, the hashtag campaign-sounding title felt like a knife being twisted in a freshly salted wound.

Here's a look at the video in question- and because we didn't want to leave things on such a "Debbie Downer" note, following this is the episode overview and promo for next week's episode "Lost Souls" (with two preview images, above and below):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Save Supergirl | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw5g_LO7LAQ)

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 4 "Lost Souls": SUPERGIRL FINDS A WAY HOME – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action against the Phantoms and wonders if she is truly ready to be a part of the team. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Karen E. Maser & Nicki Holcomb

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×04 Promo "Lost Souls" (HD) Season 6 Episode 4 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-e9sDhLl1o)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).