Posted in: Comedy Central, Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Beavis and Butt-head, south park

South Park/Beavis and Butt-Head Crossover Was Discussed: Trey Parker

South Park co-creator Trey Parker revealed that he and Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge discussed the possibility of a crossover.

Article Summary South Park creator Trey Parker revealed talks with Mike Judge for a Beavis and Butt-Head crossover episode.

The crossover idea involved Beavis and Butt-Head babysitting Eric Cartman in a chaotic scenario.

Both South Park and Beavis and Butt-Head have new seasons airing on Comedy Central.

Parker teased that the collaboration could still happen as both shows remain animated comedy staples.

When it comes to the world of animation, crossover talk becomes inevitable, especially among the giants. The Simpsons has done plenty of crossovers from their opening couch gags to full guest appearances from their fellow Fox shows with their signature characters, whether it's Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) from Family Guy or Jay Sherman (Jon Lovitz) from The Critic. Fresh from their season 27 premiere "Sermon on the Mount" on July 23rd on Comedy Central, not to mention their sweetheart streaming deal valued at $1.5 B with Paramount, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker appeared at San Diego Comic Con to discuss variety of subjects aside from triggering the ire of all MAGA from arguably the best use of AI slop ever, including a potential Beavis and Butt-Head crossover.

'South Park' Creator Trey Parker on What Could Have Been with a 'Beavis and Butt-Head' Crossover

Parker revealed at the South Park panel that he spoke with Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge many years ago about a crossover episode where Beavis and Butt-Head have to babysit Cartman. Judge is currently in his second revival of the original MTV animated series, which ran from 1993 to 1997 (seasons 1-7), then its first revival in 2011 on MTV (8), and again on Paramount+ and Comedy Central with its premiere in 2022, now renewed for a third season. If that's not confusing enough, they've done 10 seasons and we'll be getting an 11th. That doesn't even consider the two feature films. Meanwhile, South Park never went away since its premiere in 1997, while also lampooning both The Simpsons and Family Guy in separate episodes.

How would South Park x Beavis and Butt-Head happen? Guess it's a matter of who would visit where and why? Beavis and Butt-Head (both voiced by Judge) could travel to South Park, possibly try to "score" with Eric's (Parker) mom, Liane Cartman, and Eric could make the duo's lives a living hell or become patsies to his latest sociopathic scheme to get ahead. The babysitting idea shared by Parker during the panel definitely sounds like a great set-up. Will Parker and Judge revisit that crossover idea? No time like the present, especially since both have new seasons to push with Beavis and Butt-Head season three returning on September 3rd and new episodes of South Park on Wednesdays, both on Comedy Central.

Trey Parker says he talked with Mike Judge many years ago about a crossover episode where Beavis and Butt-Head have to babysit Cartman. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/ie6wclfjBm — IGN (@IGN) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!