Speedy's Cafe, As Seen in BBC's Sherlock, Is For Sale

It comes to a surprise to some people that BBC's Sherlock is not filmed at 221B Baker Street, London. That's because there's a bank there, and has been for decades (though they keep a little Sherlock plaque up). Also, Baker Street just doesn't look like Baker Street anymore. But Gower Street, just around the corner, really does. And that's where the film the scenes for the TV show, the door next to Speedy's Cafe, 187 Gower Street turned into 221b for filming purposes. And, yes, Speedy's Cafe, as seen in the show does exist, They dressed it up as something else, for the unaired pilot, Mrs Hudson's Snax n' Sarnies, but when filming the series for real they decided not to bother and the cafe became integrated into the show. It gained a fictional owner, Mr. Chatterjee and serves as a convenient meeting place for characters.

Which means for the last decade, they have been full of Sherlock fans through the day, as well as everyone else popping in for breakfast, lunch, dinner or tea. They haven't gone to down with the tie-ins though. They have a Sherlock Breakfast on the menu, but that's about it. But as the show's popularity hit Japan, Korea and China, East Asian tourists sometimes wrapped around the block even though the show hasn't actually been on for years.

But what future does Speedy's have now? The Cafe turned to social media…

After 25+ years, the @speedyscafe lease is up for sale. We will miss this place 😔. Please DM enquiries. — Speedy's Cafe (@speedyscafe) September 23, 2020

Overwhelmed with the memories everyone has of this place, however to confirm, we are not closing… … @speedyscafe is for sale! Anyone who's interested call Chris on 0207 383 3485 Between 7.00- 4pm. Monday to Saturday. — Speedy's Cafe (@speedyscafe) September 24, 2020

Does anybody want to buy Sherlock's cafe? And if Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss, Benedict Cumberbatch and Mertin Freeman ever film another series… you'll be right in the thick of it.