Spy x Family S01E10 "The Great Dodgeball Plan": Anya Aims for A Star

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family "The Great Dodgeball Plan" was so wonderfully extra and filled with only the best Rocky-style training cheese. So far this show might be winning in the extra department; it seems it keeps finding new ways of outdoing its own craziness each week and it just works so well. There has not been an episode yet I have not enjoyed. This time Anya has her first Dodgeball game to prepare for and, once again, has a mom that is perfect for the job… or so it seems.

There is a rumor going around at Eden Academy: the first dodgeball game during PE class is approaching, and it seems that the MVP of the game might get the first chance of the season to get a Stella Star. We see Anya train like crazy under Yor, who seems so skilled… I mean, considering her real job and interests, it is only fair she has the endurance and eye to hit whatever she is aiming for, and in a very powerful way too, to be honest. Her throws were insane when she was showing Anya how to do it.

We also see Damian and his lackeys also trained really hard for the match— I love how they cut from how they see the training as if they were action characters, versus the realities of what they are actually doing. Though the best and most extra part was the other 6-year-old they were playing Dodgeball against. How can a six-year-old look like a 30-year-old belonging to Jojo's Bizarre Adventure? I could not stop laughing the whole match. It was hysterical how fast it went and how little their class was able to achieve. And of course, after all their efforts no Stella Star was awarded for just a practice game.

Was it necessary, you might ask? Definitely yes. And so very worth it. I love how balls-to-the-wall every episode of Spy x Family has been so far. There is something about it that just flows and feels right. It is also very adorable and continuously keeps me on my toes. Not to mention it also has me shipping this fake family hoping they do come together as such at some point.

