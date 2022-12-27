Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 25 "First Contact" Twilight & Desmond Meet

The season finale of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family has arrived with its 25th episode, "First Contact," where Loid finally gets to establish contact with Desmond himself. Finally, Twilight will get a chance to meet Desmond face to face, a chance of a lifetime, and he must make it work; thankfully, Anya and Damian are around to play their part. It was a fun episode to remind us of the real behind-the-scenes and the operation at hand; the mission must continue to move forward.

I am torn about my feelings on this episode: while it takes us to the main reason why we watch this show, Operation Strix, it is also what the episode is mostly about. I was hoping it would be more impactful, to be honest. At least in regards to the Forger family and where things stand or what we hope to see in the upcoming season. In that regard, I did find it a tad underwhelming; you know, I am a total Twi/Yor simp that needs every second of Forger interaction she can get. Although I have a feeling there will be a lot of Twilight feels as he tries to separate himself from the Forger cocoon he has created in the upcoming seasons.

There is an Imperial Scholar event scheduled for the following day that Desmond might be attending. It works to Anya and Loid's advantage that Damian wants to see and speak to his dad, so both try to infiltrate to get to the big boss. However, Damian starts getting nervous at the prospect of seeing his father and being rejected, so he considers canceling, but Anya comes in clutch with some words of advice, which I think Twilight should have taken more seriously as he was overhearing. I think it is a bit heartbreaking as he is actually a spy, but Anya did add some saddening thoughts about not being sure he likes her, and man, did I wish Twilight would have addressed those. I know, I know he was undercover at the moment and could not say anything, but we still do not get to see any sort of connection back to it.

Thanks to these, Damian makes up his mind to wait for his dad, and Anya decides to wait as well, appearing like a little stalker creep. Becky, in the name of love, decides to stay with her, but it gets cut short once Anya falls asleep and Becky takes her home. Loid chooses this moment to put his plot to work by using a faked charm like the one Anya and Becky have. And it worked like a charm… aha, got it? Anyway, he gets the drop-in on Damian, and it was timed perfectly, just as Desmond himself shows up to meet his son.

I loved seeing Twilight mode on Loid, but at the same time: man, did he make himself a bumbling one to pass off inconspicuously. Turns out, Desmond is more guarded than even he predicted, and he does not get to learn much. However, he does manage to crack a tiny one in with Desmond while lying through his nose about Anya's marvel at Damian's works in school. This seems to have gotten to Damian a little, and he manages to speak up and talk to his dad, thanks to Loid. I wonder how this will play out in the upcoming season. Will this make a dent or fix up the shady relationship between Damian and Anya? Will this give Twilight the in he has been hoping for with Desmond and his family? More important, though, will we start seeing Twilight crack and fall into his Forger role more and more? Stay tuned…

Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 25 "First Contact" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8 / 10 The season finale of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family has arrived with its 25th episode, "First Contact," where Loid finally gets to establish contact with Desmond himself. Finally, Twilight will get a chance to meet Desmond face to face, a chance of a lifetime, and he must make it work; thankfully, Anya and Damian are around to play their part. It was a fun episode to remind us of the real behind-the-scenes and the operation at hand; the mission must continue to move forward.