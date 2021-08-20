Squad: Lionsgate TV Set To Adapt LGBTQ YA Horror Graphic Novel

The upcoming YA horror graphic novel Squad by Lisa Sterle and Maggie Tokuda-Hall has been given the coveted TV adaptation greenlight ahead of its' October 5thhardcover & paperback release later this year. Stemming from Greenwillow Books, Squad is an LGBTQ-themed horror YA graphic novel involving the story queer characters of color involving tones reminiscent of titles like Jennifer's Body. The pre-order is available for the book on sites like Amazon, and here's a look at an overview of the graphic novel:

Pretty Little Liars meets Teen Wolf in this sharply funny, and patriarchy-smashing graphic novel from author Maggie Tokuda-Hall and artist Lisa Sterle. When the new girl is invited to join her high school's most popular clique, she can't believe her luck—and she can't believe their secret, either. When Becca transfers to a high school in an elite San Francisco suburb, she's worried she's not going to fit in. To her surprise, she's immediately adopted by the most popular girls in school. At first glance, Marley, Arianna, and Mandy are perfect. But at a party under a full moon, Becca learns that they also have a big secret. Becca's new friends are werewolves. Their prey? Slimy boys who take advantage of unsuspecting girls. Eager to be accepted, Becca allows her friends to turn her into a werewolf, and finally, for the first time in her life, she feels like she truly belongs. But then things get complicated. As their pack begins to buckle under the pressure, their moral high ground gets muddier and muddier—and Becca realizes that she might have feelings for one of her new best friends.

Picturestart and Lionsgate TV have teamed up to produce the adaptation of the story by Sterle & Tokuda-Hall. Sterle's illustrations can be seen in other popular paperbacks such as Modern Witch Tarot Deck and her co-creation of other comics includes Witchblood and Submerged.

