Squid Game CASETiFY Collection Review: iPhone & AirPod Cases

Squid Game has a line of phone and tech accessories thanks to the folks over at CASETiFY, who often partner with artists or collections for designs on anything from AirPod cases to wireless chargers. I was able to witness a few samples of the collection in person, with two iPhone XR cases and one for my AirPods. The well-known icons and symbols from the Netflix series made their way onto these cases and into my hands to give you a quick report that'll guide your next tech accessory purchase.

Let's start with the iPhone XR cases, the packages they came in were well designed and it was interesting what they decided to go with in terms of the ribbons in the corners. In the series, those ribbons were most commonly seen on the simple black caskets of the former contestants in the Squid Game. Part of me forgot that's what I remembered them from, as I felt excited by the initial design they came in, but it felt off having that be the package design as it was a symbol of another person being loaded into basically a casket fit for a Potter's grave. What could have been an interesting package design became the first sign of lack of awareness on the part of this brand.

When it came to the cases themselves, including the AirPods, it's obvious how well made they are. The inner lining is smooth for the "Masked Worker" case, which gave me comfort knowing the back of my phone couldn't be subject to any random scratches due to weird design choices. Simple yet sturdy & perfect with reassuring protection are the best descriptions I give these iPhone cases, although that can't be completely said for the AirPods. The case for the AirPods may be given a design but it felt like a durable sticker was placed on a lightweight case and they called it a day after adding on a metal clip for carrying. I don't feel fully confident that this case would truly protect or add any additional personality to my AirPods.

The designs on the iPhone cases combined with great materials gave me a lot of hope with this Squid Game collection with CASETiFY. I'm a sucker for bright and abstract designs, so the pink case that had Young-hee on was going to be my favorite of the bunch. In the end, I trust the cases to protect my iPhone for a long time but these Squid Game designs aren't all that I'd hope for compared to what I see CASETiFY offer through other collections seen on their site.