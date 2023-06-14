Posted in: Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, star trek, star trek: legacy, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Akiva Goldsman on "Legacy": "I Signed the Petition, Too"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman made it clear he likes the "Legacy" idea so much that he even signed the petition.

Don't think for one second that just because the franchise's fanbase is excited for the second season premiere of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds that means they've forgotten about the push to make "Star Trek: Legacy" happen. For those of you new to it, "Legacy" is the online push for "Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas to get a spinoff series that continues to blend the various "Star Trek" generations for a series of new adventures. Basically, the fans want more of what Matalas & the team gave them during the third & final season of "Picard." While the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike is complicating things on a number of levels when it comes to deals & announcements, "Strange New Worlds" co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman had some promising things to share when asked if he had any behind-the-scenes influence that could make it happen. "Well, I think what Terry did with Season 3 is so extraordinary, and I think that the appetite for it is, I think, undeniable. So certainly, I am a huge advocate of some version of that continuing," Goldsman shared with CinemaBlend. "It was so spectacular, I think, what he did. And so, you know, right now, there's no pitching of anything. Right now, the world is shut down [writers' strike]. But, you know, I would really hope– let me put it like this: I signed the [Star Trek: Legacy] petition, too."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E01 'The Broken Circle" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 1 'The Broken Circle": A distress call from Lt. Noonien-Singh compels Spock to disobey orders and take the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew into disputed space, risking renewed hostilities with the Klingons in a bid to aid their shipmate. Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Akiva Goldsman and directed by Chris Fisher, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

