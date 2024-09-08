Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Star Trek Day, Buffy/Spike, Superman/Lois & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bosch: Legacy, BTVS, Megan Thee Stallion, Grotesquerie, Star Trek Day, Superman & Lois, Arcane, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Amazon's Bosch: Legacy, ABC's Wheel of Fortune, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/James Marsters, Megan Thee Stallion/RM, FX's Grotesquerie, Netflix's Peaky Blinders, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AEW All Out, Paramount+'s SEAL Team, Star Trek Day, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's Arcane, Beetlejuice/MeTV Toons, My So-Called Life/Claire Danes, HBO's House of the Dragon, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bosch: Legacy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Grotesquerie, Star Trek Day, Superman & Lois, Arcane, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 8, 2024:

Bosch: Legacy: Madison Lintz Posts on "10 Beautiful Years" as Maddie

Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak Wins Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host

SNL Second-Guessing: Emma Stone Would've Made Great OG Cast Member

Blue Eye Samurai Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program

"Buffy Sent Me Into Therapy": James Marsters Reflects on "Seeing Red"

MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion, BTS' RM Drop "Neva Play" Music Video

Grotesquerie: Nash-Betts on "Very Different" Ryan Murphy Series & More

Peaky Blinders: Barry Keoghan Read Script, Spoke with Cillian Murphy

Strange New Worlds: Melanie Scrofano on Marie Batel & Star Trek Legacy

AEW All Out Preview: How to Best Avoid Tonight's PPV Event

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 6: "Hundred-Year Marathon" Images, Preview

AEW All Out: Collision & Rampage Set Stage for Epic PPV Showdown

Star Trek Day: "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager" & More First Eps for Free

Superman & Lois S04 Includes "Pretty Significant" DC Comics Character

Arcane Season 2 Character Poster Spotlights Hailee Steinfeld's Vi

Beetlejuice Animated Series Marathon: Check Out MeTV Toons' Lineup

My So-Called Life Spoke For Claire Danes; Devon Odessa on Legacy

House of the Dragon: Condal Defends "Blood & Cheese," Maelor Changes

Doctor Who: How The Show Fell Down Its Own Rabbit Hole of Plot Twists

