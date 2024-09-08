Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Star Trek Day, Buffy/Spike, Superman/Lois & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bosch: Legacy, BTVS, Megan Thee Stallion, Grotesquerie, Star Trek Day, Superman & Lois, Arcane, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Amazon's Bosch: Legacy, ABC's Wheel of Fortune, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/James Marsters, Megan Thee Stallion/RM, FX's Grotesquerie, Netflix's Peaky Blinders, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AEW All Out, Paramount+'s SEAL Team, Star Trek Day, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's Arcane, Beetlejuice/MeTV Toons, My So-Called Life/Claire Danes, HBO's House of the Dragon, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 8, 2024:
Bosch: Legacy: Madison Lintz Posts on "10 Beautiful Years" as Maddie
Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak Wins Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host
SNL Second-Guessing: Emma Stone Would've Made Great OG Cast Member
Blue Eye Samurai Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program
"Buffy Sent Me Into Therapy": James Marsters Reflects on "Seeing Red"
MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion, BTS' RM Drop "Neva Play" Music Video
Grotesquerie: Nash-Betts on "Very Different" Ryan Murphy Series & More
Peaky Blinders: Barry Keoghan Read Script, Spoke with Cillian Murphy
Strange New Worlds: Melanie Scrofano on Marie Batel & Star Trek Legacy
AEW All Out Preview: How to Best Avoid Tonight's PPV Event
SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 6: "Hundred-Year Marathon" Images, Preview
AEW All Out: Collision & Rampage Set Stage for Epic PPV Showdown
Star Trek Day: "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager" & More First Eps for Free
Superman & Lois S04 Includes "Pretty Significant" DC Comics Character
Arcane Season 2 Character Poster Spotlights Hailee Steinfeld's Vi
Beetlejuice Animated Series Marathon: Check Out MeTV Toons' Lineup
My So-Called Life Spoke For Claire Danes; Devon Odessa on Legacy
House of the Dragon: Condal Defends "Blood & Cheese," Maelor Changes
Doctor Who: How The Show Fell Down Its Own Rabbit Hole of Plot Twists
