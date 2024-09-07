Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Bosch: Legacy, South Park, Jensen Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bosch: Legacy, The Handmaid's Tale, Doctor Who, Creature Commandos, Tracker/Jensen Ackles, South Park & more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Amazon's Bosch: Legacy, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, "Always Sunny"/Philadelphia Eagles, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Disney's Vision, Marvel Studios' Armor Wars, Jared Padalecki/CBS Studios, Doctor Who/Steven Moffat, Supernatural & The Boys: Geeks & Nerds for Harris, Max's Creature Commandos, CBS's Tracker, Comedy Central's South Park, Baby Assassins Everyday!, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bosch: Legacy, The Handmaid's Tale, Doctor Who/Steven Moffat, Creature Commandos, Tracker/Jensen Ackles, South Park, Baby Assassins Everyday!, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 7, 2024:
Agatha All Along Teaser Goes with "Old-School Horror Trailer" Theme
Bosch: Titus Welliver Posts on "Walking in Harry's Shoes" for 10 Years
The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Begins Filming; Set for Spring 2025
Always Sunny: McElhenney Has Special Message for Philadelphia Eagles
The Walking Dead: The Book of Carol: Daryl Doing What He Does Best
Bosch: Legacy: Michael Connelly Addresses Show's End in Heartfelt Post
Vision: Todd Stashwick Reunites with Terry Matalas for Marvel Series
Smooth Sailing for Eagles? Philly Anchor Offers "Brazilian" Support
What's Armor Wars? Don Cheadle's Response Can Be Read 2 Different Ways
Jared Padalecki, CBS Studios Extend Deal: Good News for Fire Country?
Doctor Who Writer Steven Moffat on Fans Seeing Him as "Omni-Bigot"
Bosch: Legacy Ending After 3 Seasons; Returns March 2025
Supernatural, The Boys Cast Members Joining Geeks & Nerds for Harris
American Nightmare Band Sues WWE Over Trademark Dispute
Creature Commandos: Frank Grillo Doing "Great" in New DCU: James Gunn
Tracker Season 2: Hartley on Jensen Ackles' "Pretty Heroic" Russell
South Park Returning 2025: Creators Out of Things to Say About Trump
Baby Assassins Everyday! Hilarious Film Franchise Now a TV Series
Wynonna Earp, Megan Thee Stallion, Uzumaki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!