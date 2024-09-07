Bosch: Legacy, South Park, Jensen Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Amazon's Bosch: Legacy, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, "Always Sunny"/Philadelphia Eagles, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Disney's Vision, Marvel Studios' Armor Wars, Jared Padalecki/CBS Studios, Doctor Who/Steven Moffat, Supernatural & The Boys: Geeks & Nerds for Harris, Max's Creature Commandos, CBS's Tracker, Comedy Central's South Park, Baby Assassins Everyday!, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 7, 2024:

Agatha All Along Teaser Goes with "Old-School Horror Trailer" Theme

Bosch: Titus Welliver Posts on "Walking in Harry's Shoes" for 10 Years

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Begins Filming; Set for Spring 2025

Always Sunny: McElhenney Has Special Message for Philadelphia Eagles

The Walking Dead: The Book of Carol: Daryl Doing What He Does Best

Bosch: Legacy: Michael Connelly Addresses Show's End in Heartfelt Post

Vision: Todd Stashwick Reunites with Terry Matalas for Marvel Series

Smooth Sailing for Eagles? Philly Anchor Offers "Brazilian" Support

What's Armor Wars? Don Cheadle's Response Can Be Read 2 Different Ways

Jared Padalecki, CBS Studios Extend Deal: Good News for Fire Country?

Doctor Who Writer Steven Moffat on Fans Seeing Him as "Omni-Bigot"

Bosch: Legacy Ending After 3 Seasons; Returns March 2025

Supernatural, The Boys Cast Members Joining Geeks & Nerds for Harris

American Nightmare Band Sues WWE Over Trademark Dispute

Creature Commandos: Frank Grillo Doing "Great" in New DCU: James Gunn

Tracker Season 2: Hartley on Jensen Ackles' "Pretty Heroic" Russell

South Park Returning 2025: Creators Out of Things to Say About Trump

Baby Assassins Everyday! Hilarious Film Franchise Now a TV Series

