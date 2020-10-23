Star Trek: Discovery "Far From Home": Showdown at the Dilithium Corral

Star Trek: Discovery - "Far From Home" 9/10 Superior performances by Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Tig Notaro, and guest star Jake Weber anchor one of the best episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and season three just started.

"Far From Home", the second episode of Star Trek: Discovery's season three catches up what happened with the remainder of the ship's crew after they followed Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the red angel through the vortex at season 2's conclusion. The ship crash lands on a planet and finds itself in disarray as the crew led by Saru (Doug Jones) tries to prioritize repairs and survive their current predicament without functioning sensors.

Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, who also did the same for the Burnham-centric season premiere "The Hope Is You", and written by Michelle Paradise, Jenny Lumet, Alex Kurtzman, Anthony Maranville, Chris Silvestri, and Brandon Schultz, "Far From Home" mostly takes place on the ship with various crew splitting off to teams to repair multiple different systems while Saru and Tilly (Mary Wiseman) set off to explore the planet into a "saloon" of sorts finding out first hand what happens when the galaxy remains largely free of Federation influence.

Most of the episode is what you expect from a traditional Star Trek episode with the crew repairing different parts while dealing with their injuries particularly Stamets (Anthony Rapp), who's still horrible taking medical advice from his better half in Culber (Wilson Cruz) and workaholic ad nauseum remaining perfect fodder for Reno (Tig Notaro). Whatever they're paying Notaro isn't enough and for all intensive purposes needs to be bumped to the main cast, forget recurring.

Another great scene chewer, which is arguably her best episode yet is Michelle Yeoh, still as snappy as ever as Emperor Philippa Georgiou. Reflecting on that label since Prime died at the hands of the Klingons in season one. Georgiou can not only lock horns to test Saru, who attempts the best he can to apply Starfleet principles in an uncertain time and galaxy, but she fits right in with the outlaw and chaos of her environment. Aside from channeling Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Melinda May-cavalry vibe, she definitely serves as the kind of enforcer and "bad cop" the crew needs desperately now. Everyone had a chance to shine in the episode even the guest stars particularly Jake Weber as the ruthless Zaher. His performance looks definitely inspired by the likes of Ian McShane (American Gods). While it was nice to see Burnham gain her footing back in "The Hope Is You", "Far From Home" is superior every which way because there was far more to work with. Star Trek: Discovery airs Thursday on CBS All Access.