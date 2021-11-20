Star Trek: Discovery Releases Season 4 E02 "Anomaly" Images, Preview

Well, the fourth season opener to Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery didn't waste any time dropping what appears to be a major season-long big bad based on Booker's (David Ajala) shocking and tragic revelation about the fate of his home planet Kwejian at the end of the episode. Now we have a look at the preview images and episode overview for next week's "Anomaly," followed by a preview for the episode towards the end of the most recent episode of the Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation)-hosted The Ready Room that finds a familiar face returning to the bridge of Discovery. In fact, make sure to check out the entire episode as Wheaton speaks with Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham) about her journey to the captain's chair and what's still to come this season. And then Kate Mulgrew (Captain Kathryn Janeway) checks in with Wheaton to discuss her role as a hologram Captain Janeway on Star Trek: Prodigy.

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 2 "Anomaly" (Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi and written by Anne Cofell Saunders & Glenise Mullins):

Now here's a look at some official profile images of the cast that were also released earlier this week. We'll let you guess which ones were our favorites- but a quick clue? Cats. Think cats…

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIPT9WC6Vsk&t=16s)

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.