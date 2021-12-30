Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Returns This February; Prodigy Preview

For "Star Trek" fans, it's a double-shot of news with both coming from Paramount+. First up, viewers of Star Trek: Discovery learned after this week's midseason finale "…But to Connect" that the series would be returning on February 10, 2022 (with Sonequa Martin-Green posting the news earlier). But after you check that out, stick around because as one series ends (for now), another returns as we also have a preview for the next new episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.

Here's a look at Martin-Green's Instagram post confirming the return of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery for the remainder of its fourth season on February 10, 2022:

And in this week's edition of The Ready Room, host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) wraps up the episode with a preview for next week's return of Star Trek: Prodigy:

With Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds, Prodigy & Lower Decks (and Section 31 still in active development and other projects in the rumor mill), it would be an understatement to say that the "Star Trek" streaming universe is a bit busy right now. With that much in play, the obvious question needs to be asked. When are we going to start seeing some crossovers? That was the question posed to "Star Trek" streaming universe bigwig Alex Kurtzman when he joined Deadline Hollywood's Hero Nation podcast. Kurtzman has been thinking about crossovers- especially how to do them the right way that benefits the shows and the viewers.

"It's really funny that you asked that question because I was just thinking about it [crossovers] this morning," Kurtzman responded during the interview. "Here's the thing about crossovers; I think crossovers are can be really, really exciting. But they have to exist for a reason. There has to be a great story reason to do it. And it has to move both shows forward in a way. And it does feel both of you are right, that inevitably it's coming somewhere somehow. But I think we want to be as intentional about doing something like that as we've been about our selection of shows and the way in which we've curated each show to have its own distinct identity."

Kurtzman continued, "Because the flip side to doing a crossover wrong is that people are really disappointed and it impacts both shows. So it's just not a gamble that I would want to take randomly. that being said, it's certainly exciting to think about certain pairings that you're like 'Wow, what would it be like if those two characters were together or those two crews were together?' But I want to be careful about it. So I guess the most direct answer I can give you is it's on my mind but I haven't thought about a specific yet." Along with the previously-teased "Starfleet Academy" series project, fans have been eagerly awaiting word on the Michelle Yeoh-starring spinoff series Section 31. After confirming the project was still in development, Kurtzman added, "We're in a very exciting place. I can't tell you anything yet. But it's still very much alive."