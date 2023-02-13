Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Ian Alexander on Gray Tal's New Life Ian Alexander (Daughter) previews what's next for former Trill host Gray Tal in season five of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery.

Ian Alexander's Gray Tal is in a unique situation in the Star Trek universe as a character once thought dead as a one-time Trill host but who finds new life in an artificial body in season four of Discovery. Once just a voice inside Blu del Barrio's Adira, Gray is able not only to interact with his partner but can now do the same with the corporeal world. While promoting their Dark Star Pictures' horror film Daughter, Alexander spoke to Bleeding Cool about what we can expect from Gray in his new body.

Star Trek: Discovery: Gray Tal's Return to the Physical World

"Gray's going through a lot of major changes. He finally has a body now," Alexander said. "He's no longer stuck in limbo Trill symbiont consciousness within Adira (Blu del Barrio). He has his own body again, fully formed and corporeal. He gets to explore and play. That's why we see him change his hair and his look because he was stuck wearing the same clothes that he died in. He's sick of that, and he's never going to see that outfit ever again. He probably threw it in the incinerator or something [laughs]. I had some people ask me, 'How did Gray change? How did he grow out a mullet?' I assume that if you can materialize food, you can also materialize new hair and new outfits. I imagine he just walked into a closet, pressed a few buttons, and then materialized a new look."

Paramount+ revealed their first look at season five of Star Trek: Discovery at New York Comic Con, promising to deliver another action-packed season but light on the plot. Of all the familiar faces among the crew, sadly, we don't see any trace of Alexander's Gray among them. Perhaps we'll finally see him in the next trailer. Daughter, which also stars Casper Van Dien, Vivien Ngô, and Elyse Dinh, is available in theaters, digital, and on-demand. Star Trek: Discovery returns to Paramount+ in 2023.