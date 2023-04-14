Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas took to Twitter to clarify some questions that fans had regarding Season 3 and the Borg timeline.

Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas is always on top of any continuity concerns fans might have – even the ones that maybe not everyone picked up on. The last major cogs of the conspiracy were unraveled in the penultimate episode, "Vox," which saw The Next Generation confronting their greatest adversary as Earth and the Federation were placed in imminent danger. The following contains spoilers.

One fan asked, "[Terry Matalas] so, I know we have one more left, but Season 2 seemed to end things on a friendly note with the Borg, so I'm just hoping that is addressed in this final episode! Great stuff so far!" Matalas responded, "That was an alternate faction of the Borg from an alt timeline. History was not rewritten. The Real Borg were still in the Delta Quadrant after being poisoned by Janeway. Agnes Nice Borg are distracted guarding a trans warp conduit across the galaxy. Shaw explains this in 304." Clarifying to catch up on those who might not be aware. Alice Krige, who played the original Borg Queen since 1996's First Contact and reprised her role in the Star Trek: Voyager finale "Endgame" (and a cameo in Lower Decks), runs the main collective or as Matalas called "Real Borg." Future Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) broke the temporal prime directive to help get the U.S.S. Voyager home while implementing a trojan virus in the process dealing a major blow to the Collective.

In season two of Picard, the Borg Queen in the alternate timeline was played by the late Annie Wersching. Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) and company used her to time travel to the 21st century to prevent the timeline from being altered, but the Queen's actions force Jurati (Alison Pill) to fatally shoot her with a shotgun. Before she made the mistake of getting too close as the Queen slowly assimilated her from within before dying. When the La Sirena traveled in time, "Agnes Nice Borg" convinced Starfleet to sync with her Collective to keep the galactic-level threat at bay at the season two finale. Shaw (Todd Stashwick) explained this in the Picard episode "No Win Scenario" how it's still a problem and logistically not possible to do anything else. The series finale, "The Last Generation," streams on April 20th on Paramount+. While we're at it, Matalas also tweeted about where Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) went to meet with the Borg to turn himself in.

