Star Trek: Picard, The Rookie, Babylon 5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Babylon 5, The Rookie, WGA Strike, Star Trek: Picard, Fear TWD, Scrubs, Power Rangers, Justified, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, The Rookie, Sweet Tooth, The Idol, Power Rangers, Knuckles & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 18, 2023:
Babylon 5 Reboot Made "Some Significant Progress" Before Strike Moves
The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 20-22 Overviews, Images & More Released
Becky Lynch Not Attending WWE Raw; Goes Drew McIntyre Route on Twitter
The Rookie: ABC Renews Hit Series for Season 6; S05 Finale Overview
WGA Members Vote Overwhelmingly to Authorize May 1st TV/Film Strike
The Rookie Shares Deadly Season 5 Finale "Under Siege" Overview
Star Trek: Picard Portrait Images Honor "The Next Generation" & More
Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: It's Time for Morgan to Come Home
WWE Raw Preview: Trish Stratus Explains Her Heelish Actions
Scrubs: Zach Braff to Bill Lawrence: "We're Ready" for Reunion Movie
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Short: Nash Has Some Serious Skills
The Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire Short-Form Series Set
Power Rangers Reunion: Someone Messed with the Wrong Youth Center
The Idol Takes the Stage This June; HBO Releases New Teaser
Knuckles: Casting News on Idris Elba-Starring "Sonic" Spinoff Series
Star Trek: Picard Series Finale Images: The Best Generation Returns
Sweet Tooth Season 2 Official Trailer: The Revolution Will Be Streamed
Star Trek: Picard, Justified, Scrubs, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
U.S. Marshal Raylan in The Daily LITG, 17th April 2023
Star Trek: Picard: How Season 3 Honored Majel Barrett Roddenberry
