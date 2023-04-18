Star Trek: Picard, The Rookie, Babylon 5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Babylon 5, The Rookie, WGA Strike, Star Trek: Picard, Fear TWD, Scrubs, Power Rangers, Justified, and more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Natalie Cole with "Wild Women Do," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Babylon 5 reboot, ABC's The Rookie, USA Network's WWE Raw, WGA Strike, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Scrubs, Disney+'s Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, AMC's The Walking Dead, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Netflix's Power Rangers reunion, HBO's The Idol, Paramount+'s Knuckles, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, FX's Justified & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 18, 2023:

Babylon 5 Reboot Made "Some Significant Progress" Before Strike Moves

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 20-22 Overviews, Images & More Released

Becky Lynch Not Attending WWE Raw; Goes Drew McIntyre Route on Twitter

The Rookie: ABC Renews Hit Series for Season 6; S05 Finale Overview

WGA Members Vote Overwhelmingly to Authorize May 1st TV/Film Strike

The Rookie Shares Deadly Season 5 Finale "Under Siege" Overview

Star Trek: Picard Portrait Images Honor "The Next Generation" & More

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: It's Time for Morgan to Come Home

WWE Raw Preview: Trish Stratus Explains Her Heelish Actions

Scrubs: Zach Braff to Bill Lawrence: "We're Ready" for Reunion Movie

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Short: Nash Has Some Serious Skills

The Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire Short-Form Series Set

Power Rangers Reunion: Someone Messed with the Wrong Youth Center

The Idol Takes the Stage This June; HBO Releases New Teaser

Knuckles: Casting News on Idris Elba-Starring "Sonic" Spinoff Series

Star Trek: Picard Series Finale Images: The Best Generation Returns

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Official Trailer: The Revolution Will Be Streamed

Star Trek: Picard, Justified, Scrubs, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

U.S. Marshal Raylan in The Daily LITG, 17th April 2023

Star Trek: Picard: How Season 3 Honored Majel Barrett Roddenberry

