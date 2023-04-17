Becky Lynch Not Attending WWE Raw; Goes Drew McIntyre Route on Twitter Becky Lynch tweeted that she won't be at tonight's WWE Raw and then "went dark" with her Twitter profile - just like Drew McIntyre did.

Okay, it's not like last week's episode of USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw was that big of a shocker. After walking away with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts, Becky Lynch and Lita were set to defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Big problem. A "mysterious attacker" took out Lita, so Trish Stratus offered to step in for her to team with Lynch. Unfortunately, things didn't go well for the champs because Stratus got pinned, and Morgan & Rodriguez won the straps. But after the match, Stratus turned on & attacked Lynch after the latter attempted to console the former. That brings us to tonight, where Stratus is supposed to explain her actions (we're assuming she attacked Lita) – but it looks like Lynch won't be there to see or hear it.

Proving once again that (A) the storylines outside of the ring are always better than what's going inside of the ring, and (B) the WWE is never lacking in drama, Lynch tweeted, "I won't be coming to Raw today." Right off the bat, we know that this could very well be a storyline-serving swerve, and Lynch shows up tonight. Or Lynch could be missing tonight's show for any number of other non-dramatic reasons. But taken at face value, Lynch not appearing comes at a strange time as the build-up to their eventual match was just getting underway.

And that's where Fightful Select comes in (help sponsor their work here), offering background that adds some context to the situation. Though originally scheduled to be at tonight's Raw as of last week, WWE sources shared with FS that there are "no issues to their knowledge between Becky Lynch and WWE" and that Lynch is dealing with a "minor foot injury" that may have worsened since last week. As for Lynch's contract status, FS also reports from sources Lynch signed a three-year deal in 2021 that's set to expire in June 2024. Lynch & the WWE are not currently in talks for a contract extension for Lynch, with sources reporting that it's due to there being over a year left on Lynch's deal. Fightful also provided some information about Lynch's WWE contract while noting that she signed a three-year deal in 2021 that will expire in June 2024, meaning it's more than one year away. Since it's so far away, WWE sources said that they have not entered negotiations with Lynch for new deals. It was noted by Fightful also that several deals are set to expire in 2024 since Fightful signed many members of the roster to long-term deals way before their expiration date.

But then there's the matter of this – as we see that "Rebecca Quin" went the same route that Drew McIntyre went late last week by "going dark" on their Twitter profile. Something bigger to be read into? Could the WWE be looking to use their real-life drama for the sake of their on-screen storylines? Well, we all know that would be far from the first time that Vince, Triple H & the WWE went down that route. It could also be some kind of "shared signal" denoting frustration over having to be out of action over an injury. Here's a look at the screencaps: