U.S. Marshal Raylan in The Daily LITG, 17th April 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as over the past few years, and comic book creator birthdays too!

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Not Standing By Him

LITG two years ago, X-Men, Star Trek, Transformers

LITG three years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators

And Zoom backgrounds were still a thing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ben Dunn, publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala.

publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala. Mark Propst , artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves.

, artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves. Nicholas Ivan Ladendorf-Atreides , writer/artist on Cyber Punks.

, writer/artist on Cyber Punks. Marc Deering , inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl.

, inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl. William Doc Grant, CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii.

CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii. Pieruccini Riccardo , inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin.

, inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin. Shawn Martinbrough, co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves.

co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves. Miles Silas Biggar, creator of Dark Eagle.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: TV | Tagged: justified, newlitg