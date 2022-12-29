Star Trek: Picard: Wil Wheaton Shares Season 3 Episode 1 Preview Clip

With February 16th creeping ever so closer, fans of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard have been treated to a number of previews of what they can expect from the third & final season. From teaser trailers & sneak preview clips to Season 3 images highlighting Sir Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard, Jonathan Frakes' Will Riker & Gates McFadden's Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Michael Dorn's Worf. But now, thanks to The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), we have a preview clip from the return episode. And it does an excellent job of setting up the season as Jen-Luc receives a mysterious encrypted transmission. But more than the message, the bigger mystery is why it's coming through a 20-year-old-plus Enterprise-D communicator…

So check out the clip below (beginning around the 28:45 mark), and then get caught up on the previously-released previews that hit over the past few months:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series. In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Daniel Davis is set to reprise his ST: TNG role as Professor Moriarty.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

