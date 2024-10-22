Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: section 31, star trek

Star Trek: Section 31 Has Many "This Is My Favorite" Moments: Director

Star Trek: Section 31 Director Olatunde Osunsanmi reveals some exciting details about what to expect from the upcoming adventure.

We're just around the corner from new, exciting facets of the Star Trek universe through the Paramount+ film Star Trek: Section 31 – and apparently, it's gearing up to become a major event in the long-running sci-fi franchise with plenty of adventure. Here's what we currently know courtesy of the film's director! While speaking to Screen Rant at New York Comic Con, Star Trek: Section 31 director Olatunde Osunsanmi revealed, "Well, that's the amazing thing about what [Alex Kurtzman] has built out in this iteration of Star Trek is it does have all of these unbelievable flavors and all these unbelievable colors in the rainbow for different fans to access. Fans will have, 'This is my favorite, this is my favorite, this is my favorite.' Well, if you want a wild ride that is jaw-dropping, has twists and turns, blows your socks off, characters that are doing things that maybe they shouldn't do, plus a little bit of Starfleet with Rachel in there, that is still Star Trek, then this is the movie for you. It's great. We get in and out, and we surprise a lot of people with it, and then we keep it moving. So I'm really hoping people like it."

What We Know About Star Trek: Section 31

CBS Studios brings us a gripping story where Michelle Yeoh's new Star Trek character, Georgiou, joins a secret division of Starfleet with the mission of protecting the United Federation of Planets, all while confronting her past sins. Joining Yeoh in this star-studded cast are Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry), and Miku Martineau (Kate).

The upcoming film, Star Trek: Section 31, is written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Osunsanmi. It is executive produced by Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh. The production is a collaboration between CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Fans can catch Star Trek: Section 31 exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and other international markets where the streaming service is available. The film will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

